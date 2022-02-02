Wednesday interview with Sheona White

We catch up with the newly appointed Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Wednesday interview on 4BR and we are joined by Sheona White, the newly appointed Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

It sees the highly respected tenor horn star take the next step on her musical career — and will see Sheona take the helm at an organisation that has undergone a great deal of professional redevelopment in recent years.

Sheona will also be very busy in her new role — and has been booked to appear in the box at the North West, Yorkshire, Scottish and London and Southern Counties Regional Championships this year.

She talks about her journey to joining the association and becoming its chairperson, her musical background and hopes to increase diversity and inclusion and professional development within the organisation.

Sheona also pays tribute to Derek Broadbent who is to become a honorary member.