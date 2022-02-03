Fine line-up ready for action at Oxfordshire BBA contest

Lots of bands want to showcase their early season form at Marlborough School in Woodstock, Oxfordshire later this month.

The Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association has announced a fine line-up of competing bands for its our own-choice test piece contest on the weekend of Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th February at Marlborough School in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.

Welcome

A spokesperson told 4BR: "A pre-draw took has ensured all bands have been notified of their draw positions. We welcome as many brass band fans as possible as there is sure to be plenty of great music on offer."

Entrance prices for non-bandsman:

Each day — Adults £5, Concessions £4.

Two-day ticket: Adult £7, Concessions £6

Refreshments will be available

Saturday:

Section 3:

Start: 11.30am



Godalming

Lydney Town

Nailsworth

Ocean Brass

Olney

Tadley Concert

Verwood Town

Welwyn Garden City.

Lunch: 2.30-3.30pm approx

Section 1:

Start: 3.30pm



City of Bristol

Wotton-under-edge & District

Unregistered Section:

Start: 4.10pm



Hook Norton

Yarnton

Sunday:

Section 4:

Start: 11.00am



Abbey Brass (Abingdon)

Brunel Brass Academy

Wantage Academy

Witney Town

Lunch: 12.40-1.40pm approx

Section 2:

Start: 1.45pm



Chinnor

Cinderford

Gosport Solent

Oxford Cherwell

Shrewton

Yiewsley & West Drayton

Championship Section

Start: 4.15pm



Kidlington Concert

Lydbrook

Verwood Concert