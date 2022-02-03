                 

Fine line-up ready for action at Oxfordshire BBA contest

Lots of bands want to showcase their early season form at Marlborough School in Woodstock, Oxfordshire later this month.

  There is a fine line-up of competing bands

Thursday, 03 February 2022

        

The Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association has announced a fine line-up of competing bands for its our own-choice test piece contest on the weekend of Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th February at Marlborough School in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.

Welcome

A spokesperson told 4BR: "A pre-draw took has ensured all bands have been notified of their draw positions. We welcome as many brass band fans as possible as there is sure to be plenty of great music on offer."

Entrance prices for non-bandsman:
Each day — Adults £5, Concessions £4.
Two-day ticket: Adult £7, Concessions £6
Refreshments will be available

Saturday:
Section 3:
Start: 11.30am


Godalming
Lydney Town
Nailsworth
Ocean Brass
Olney
Tadley Concert
Verwood Town
Welwyn Garden City.

Lunch: 2.30-3.30pm approx

Section 1:
Start: 3.30pm


City of Bristol
Wotton-under-edge & District

Unregistered Section:
Start: 4.10pm


Hook Norton
Yarnton

Sunday:
Section 4:
Start: 11.00am


Abbey Brass (Abingdon)
Brunel Brass Academy
Wantage Academy
Witney Town

Lunch: 12.40-1.40pm approx

Section 2:
Start: 1.45pm


Chinnor
Cinderford
Gosport Solent
Oxford Cherwell
Shrewton
Yiewsley & West Drayton

Championship Section
Start: 4.15pm


Kidlington Concert
Lydbrook
Verwood Concert

        

