Fine line-up ready for action at Oxfordshire BBA contest

The Oxfordshire & District Brass Band Association has announced a fine line-up of competing bands for its our own-choice test piece contest on the weekend of Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th February at Marlborough School in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.
A spokesperson told 4BR: "A pre-draw took has ensured all bands have been notified of their draw positions. We welcome as many brass band fans as possible as there is sure to be plenty of great music on offer."
Entrance prices for non-bandsman:
Each day — Adults £5, Concessions £4.
Two-day ticket: Adult £7, Concessions £6
Refreshments will be available
Saturday:
Section 3:
Start: 11.30am
Godalming
Lydney Town
Nailsworth
Ocean Brass
Olney
Tadley Concert
Verwood Town
Welwyn Garden City.
Lunch: 2.30-3.30pm approx
Section 1:
Start: 3.30pm
City of Bristol
Wotton-under-edge & District
Unregistered Section:
Start: 4.10pm
Hook Norton
Yarnton
Sunday:
Section 4:
Start: 11.00am
Abbey Brass (Abingdon)
Brunel Brass Academy
Wantage Academy
Witney Town
Lunch: 12.40-1.40pm approx
Section 2:
Start: 1.45pm
Chinnor
Cinderford
Gosport Solent
Oxford Cherwell
Shrewton
Yiewsley & West Drayton
Championship Section
Start: 4.15pm
Kidlington Concert
Lydbrook
Verwood Concert