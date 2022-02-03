Thursday interview with Andy Straiton

We are joined by the Chairperson of the UniBrass Foundation to find out more about this weekend's UniBrass Championships at Sheffield University.

It's the Thursday interview on 4BR and we are joined by Andy Straiton, the Chairperson of the UniBrass Foundation.

We've managed to catch up with him ahead of the 2022 UniBrass Championships, which this year returns to Sheffield University on Saturday 5th February.

Exuberant event

21 University and Conservatoire bands and over 650 performers will gather for what promises to be an exuberant event as they compete to get their hands on the UniBrass Trophy and UniBrass Shield.

The championships are also being broadcast this year by BrassPass.tv — so wherever you are in the world you can cheer on your old alma-mater or simply sit back and enjoy the great entertainment.

https://www.unibrass.co.uk/the-contest

For more information about accessing the broadcast go to: www.brasspass.tv

Trophy Section:

Octagon Centre

Adjudicators: Andrea Price and Chris King



Manchester (10:40)

Huddersfield (11:15)

Warwick (11:50)

Nottingham (12:25)

Bristol (13:00)

Sheffield (14:30)

Birmingham (15:05)

Chichester (15:40)

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (16:15)

Salford (16:50)

There will be a 1 hour 10 minutes lunch break in between Bristol and Sheffield's performances.

Shield Section:

Drama Studio

Adjudicators: Jayne Murrill and Jack Capstaff



Lancaster (10:15)

Leeds (10:50)

Durham (11:25)

Cambridge (12:00)

Oxford (12:35)

Cardiff (14:05)

Southampton (14:40)

Royal Holloway (15:15)

Keele (15:50)

York (16:25)

King's College London (17:00)

There will be a 1 hour 10 minutes lunch break in between Oxford and Cardiff's performances.

Outdoor Performances:



Bands will be performing one piece under the concourse outside Sheffield Student Union, which anybody can enjoy for free, with hot drinks available from Coffee Revolution.

Manchester (11:05)

Leeds (11:15)

Huddersfield (11:40)

Durham (11:50)

Warwick (12:15)

Cambridge (12:25)

Nottingham (12:50)

Oxford (13:00)

Bristol (13:25)

Cardiff (14:30)

Sheffield (14:55)

Birmingham (15:30)

Royal Holloway (15:40)

Chichester (16:05)

Keele (16:15)

King's College London (17:25)