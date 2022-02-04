Friday interview with James Fountain

We chat to the principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra following the release of his critically acclaimed debut CD, 'Keep the Music Playing'.

It's the Friday interview on 4BR and we are joined by James Fountain the recently appointed Principal Trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra.

Diverse

He's just released his debut CD entitled, 'Keep the Music Playing' which features repertoire as diverse as Handel, Vivaldi, Bach and Schubert through to Piazzolla, Gershwin and Debussy, with Herbert Clarke, Michel Legrand, Ben Hollings and Tom Davoren in the mix as well.

He's also teamed up with a diverse group of musicians — from opera singer Lucy Knight to the Slide Action trombone ensemble, accompanist Elliot Launn, the string group Classical PopUps and Welsh champion Tredegar Band.

Howard Snell said: "The more I listened to his playing on this recording, the more I was under the spell of the music."

He talks about the release, its inspirations and his choices — and what the future holds.

