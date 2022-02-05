                 

Busy schedule for Tredegar euph star

Yu-Hang Yang is widening his artistic profile with concert recitals and on-line teaching roles.

Yuhang
  The Tredegar euphonium star is enjoying life in South Wales

Saturday, 05 February 2022

        

Tredegar Band's euphonium star Yu-Hang Yang is fast establishing a busy schedule of teaching and performance platforms as he enjoys living in South Wales.

The Besson artist will soon head to London to perform a series of recitals arranged in partnership with the Musician's Company and Merton Dementia Hub.

Recitals

The scheme brings talented musicians into direct contact with people who have been isolated from the joys of hearing live music due to their illnesses.

The Merton Dementia Hub is a community-based service for people with dementia, their families and carers and provides an essential service to help and assist them.

Yu-Hang will be joined by accompanist Joe Howson for the hour long performance at Merton Dementia Hub on Thursday 17th February (2.30pm) where he will perform a series of popular solo items.

On Saturday 19th February he will appear at St George's Church in Beckenham (11.00am) alongside award winning pianist Hanami Oda for a series of solo performances ranging from Peter Graham's 'Brillante' to 'Devi's Duel' by Peter Meechan.

The scheme brings talented musicians into direct contact with people who have been isolated from the joys of hearing live music due to their illnesses4BR

Teaching

The recitals now form part of an increasingly busy schedule based around his on-line teaching expertise which has become increasingly sought after with a number of students enjoying his bespoke programmes.

"I'm really enjoying myself and I'm delighted to be able to perform these recitals. I believe we must reach out to as many people as possible to share our love of music making. It's going to be a real privilege to perform in these events."

Contact:

Yu-Hang can be contacted for on-line lessons at: yuhanyanguk@gmail.com

        

