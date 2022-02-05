Sell your music not your soul...

A free on-line session will help composers, writers and bands know just what it takes to keep control of their musical identity.

Ty Cerdd, the body that helps promote Welsh music and artists is holding a special on-line workshop session to highlight the importance of individuals and organisations retaining artistic identity in an increasingly commercial world.

The free 75-minute session is being led by composer Jordan Rees whose music regularly features in trailers for blockbusting movies, as well as on television and gaming.

These include the film 'Gold' starring Zac Efron, 'Raya and the Last Dragon', the Kia 'Creed' car commercial and 'Mars inside SpaceX' feature on National Geographic.

He will take the opportunity to explain how individual creativity can be harnessed and brought into commercial work.

The session will also be packed with practical advice and will cover areas including identifying your own voice; pushing artistic boundaries while fulfilling client briefs and building self-discipline.

The free session will conclude with Q&As.

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIudumrpz0oH9NhqmiMAVfxOCRT_KcxNsMv