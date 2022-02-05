Weekend interview with Peter Meechan

We catch up with the English composer who has just won the prestigious 2021 Sousa-ABA-Ostwald Composition Competition — awarded by the influential American Bandmasters Association (ABA).

It's the weekend interview on 4BR and we catch up with an old friend in composer Peter Meechan.

He has been living, working and enjoying his personal, musical and sporting life in Winnipeg, and although it's been a few years since he has written for the brass band medium, but he has done notable compositions for the likes of Chris Martin of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and New York Staff Band.

However, it was recently announced that he has won the prestigious 2021 Sousa-ABA-Ostwald Composition Competition — awarded by the influential American Bandmasters Association (ABA).

First presented in 1956, it is one of the two main composition awards in the field of wind band composition — one that comes with a $5,000 prize.

He follows in some impressive footsteps — but on a personal level it means a great deal as his mentor, teacher, and friend Peter Graham won it in 2002 for his composition, 'Harrison's Dream'.

It was won for a piece called 'Perpetua'.

To hear the work go to:

http://meechanmusic.com/music/perpetua/