Result: 2022 UniBrass Championships: Shield Section

The University of Leeds claims the UniBrass Shield title.

Leeds
  The University of Leeds celebrate their victory

Saturday, 05 February 2022

        

Result:


Adjudicators: Jayne Murrill & Jack Capstaff
Musical Quality + Entertainment = Total

1. The University of Leeds: 95+47 = 142
2. The University of York: 94+46 = 140
3. The University of Durham: 94+44 = 138
4. Royal Holloway University of London: 92+43 = 135
5. King's College London: 91+43 = 134
6. Southampton University: 88+45 = 133
7. Lancaster University: 88+44 = 132
8. The University of Cambridge: 83+48 = 131
9. Cardiff University: 88+42 = 130
10. The University of Oxford: 89+40 = 129
11. Keele University: 87+40 = 127

Most Entertaining Performance: The University of Cambridge
Best Student Conductor: Annie Wilkins (The University of Leeds)
Best Soloist: Karensa Newcombe (Royal Holloway University of London)
Best March: The University of York (The Centaur)
Best Percussion: Royal Holloway University of London

        

