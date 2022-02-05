Result: 2022 UniBrass Championships: Shield Section

The University of Leeds claims the UniBrass Shield title.

Result:



Adjudicators: Jayne Murrill & Jack Capstaff

Musical Quality + Entertainment = Total

1. The University of Leeds: 95+47 = 142

2. The University of York: 94+46 = 140

3. The University of Durham: 94+44 = 138

4. Royal Holloway University of London: 92+43 = 135

5. King's College London: 91+43 = 134

6. Southampton University: 88+45 = 133

7. Lancaster University: 88+44 = 132

8. The University of Cambridge: 83+48 = 131

9. Cardiff University: 88+42 = 130

10. The University of Oxford: 89+40 = 129

11. Keele University: 87+40 = 127

Most Entertaining Performance: The University of Cambridge

Best Student Conductor: Annie Wilkins (The University of Leeds)

Best Soloist: Karensa Newcombe (Royal Holloway University of London)

Best March: The University of York (The Centaur)

Best Percussion: Royal Holloway University of London