Result: 2022 UniBrass Championships: Trophy Section

The students of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire claim the 2022 UniBrass Trophy Section title.

Result:



Adjudicators: Andrea Price & Chris King

Musical Quality + Entertainment = Total

1. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire: 99+45 = 144

2. Salford University: 95+47 = 142

3. Huddersfield University: 93+48 = 141

4. Chichester University: 91+43 = 134

5. The University of Sheffield: 89+44 = 133

6. The University of Birmingham: 84+46 = 132

7. The Universities of Nottingham: 86+39 = 125

8. Manchester & Manchester Metropolitan: 82+40 = 122

9. The University of Warwick: 80+42 = 122

10. The University of Bristol: 79+38 = 117*

*Deducted 2 time penalty points

Most Entertaining Performance: Huddersfield University

Best Student Conductor: Matt Ludford-King (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire)

Best Soloist: Archie McVicar (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire)

Best March: The University of Sheffield

Best Percussion: Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Best Student Composition: Impetus (Jude Radley) — Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Spirit of UniBrass Award: Curtis Maltby (The University of Birmingham)