Result: 2022 UniBrass Championships: Trophy Section

Result:
Adjudicators: Andrea Price & Chris King
Musical Quality + Entertainment = Total
1. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire: 99+45 = 144
2. Salford University: 95+47 = 142
3. Huddersfield University: 93+48 = 141
4. Chichester University: 91+43 = 134
5. The University of Sheffield: 89+44 = 133
6. The University of Birmingham: 84+46 = 132
7. The Universities of Nottingham: 86+39 = 125
8. Manchester & Manchester Metropolitan: 82+40 = 122
9. The University of Warwick: 80+42 = 122
10. The University of Bristol: 79+38 = 117*
*Deducted 2 time penalty points
Most Entertaining Performance: Huddersfield University
Best Student Conductor: Matt Ludford-King (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire)
Best Soloist: Archie McVicar (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire)
Best March: The University of Sheffield
Best Percussion: Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Best Student Composition: Impetus (Jude Radley) — Royal Birmingham Conservatoire
Spirit of UniBrass Award: Curtis Maltby (The University of Birmingham)