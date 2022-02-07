                 

Monday interview with Anna Beresford

We catch up with the recent winner of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Weston Conducting Prize to find out more about her musical career, the competition and her future aspirations.

Anna Beresford
  Anna has already achieved a great deal in her short musical career.

Monday, 07 February 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Monday interview on 4BR and we are joined by Anna Beresford.

Anna is a Bachelor of Music graduate who is currently undertaking a course in orchestral and choral conducting at the RNCM in Manchester led by Mark Heron and Clark Rundell, with individual specialism tutoring from David Hill and Stuart Overington.

She also works with the college Chamber Choir and regularly assists the conductors at the BBC Philharmonic and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic orchestras, as well linking with Chethams School of Music and leading workshops with the critically acclaimed (SAFFA) Psappha ensemble.

Anna studied at the Royal Academy of Music with Sian Edwards on the first Sorrell Women Conductors Programme and recently won the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Weston Conductors' Competition — with the prize of working as an Associate Conductor to Martyn Brabbins on its Summer Course later this year.

Competition win

Leading the NYBBGB in a robust programme of music, all six finalists did an amazing job in front of the adjudicators, including Martyn Brabbins, Dr Robert Childs, and Captain Sam Hairsine RM

Speaking about the winner, Martyn Brabbins said: "Anna showed a calm authority born out of a strong and deep musicality. She will be a huge asset on the NYBBGB Summer course."

The NYBBGB are looking forward to welcoming Anna on the Summer course, as well as their events throughout the year.

To find out more about Anna go to: www.annaberesford97.wixsite.com/annaberesford

Copyright image courtesy of Jamie Chapman

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

