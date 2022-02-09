                 

*
banner

News

Tameside Whit Friday contests to return

The sound of brass bands will be heard around Tameside on Whit Friday once again.

Whit Friday
  The Whit Friday competitions will return once more after a two year break

Wednesday, 09 February 2022

        

It has been announced that after two years of brass band silence the towns and villages of Tameside will once again echo to the sound of Whit Friday competition on Friday June 10th.

Following a relaxation of covid restrictions, the Friends of Tameside Brass Band Contests will organise the historic events in 11 venues.

These have been confirmed as Broadoak, Carrbrook, Denton Cricket Club, Droylsden, Dukinfield Albion, Dukinfield Tame Valley, Heyrod, Hurst Village, Mossley, Stalybridge Labour Club and Stalybridge Celtic.

Volunteers

Supported by Tameside Council, the contests are organised by a dedicated group of volunteers across the borough. Bands will have to compete in at least six contests to have the chance of being crowned champions in their various sections.

Speaking about the decision, Cllr Leanne Feeley, Tameside Council's executive member for culture, said: "The Whit Friday contests started in Stalybridge in 1884 so I'm delighted they will be taking place once more in 2022. They are an integral part of our borough's heritage and I'm delighted the council will be renewing its support for them.

By offering the overall Tameside prizes we help brass bands of all levels while making sure our residents have the opportunity to see and hear some of the best brass bands in the country."

The towns and villages that make up Tameside will once again be resounding to the brilliant sound of brass this year and hopefully long into the futureAdam Pickles

The real thing

Adam Pickles, Chairman of the Friends of Tameside Brass Band Contests, added: "We're pleased bring back the band contests. Foden's did an outstanding job with their online competitions but nothing compares with the real thing.

The past two years have been difficult and we're really grateful to have something to look forward to. The towns and villages that make up Tameside will once again be resounding to the brilliant sound of brass this year and hopefully long into the future."

Further updates

Further updates and information will be posted at www.whitfridaybrass.org as they develop.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Perth

Scottish bands set for Perth challenges

February 9 • 48 bands are entered for the 2022 Scottish Championships in Perth in March.

Milnrow Band

Milnrow celebrates history with future website outlook

February 9 • The Milnrow Band has planned for its future outlook with a brand new website.

Whit Friday

Tameside Whit Friday contests to return

February 9 • The sound of brass bands will be heard around Tameside on Whit Friday once again.

Andrew wAINWRIGHT

Tuesday interview with Andrew Wainwright

February 8 • We talk to Andrew Wainwright — composer, arranger, graphic designer, journalist, President of the Dallas Brass Band, editor of the Brass Band Bridge — and founder and owner of BrookWright Music.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Otley Brass Association - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 12 February • Fewston Church, Harrogate HG31SU

wantage silver band - Les Neish Tuba Artist

Saturday 12 February • The Beacon, Wantage OX12 9BX

Glossop Old Band - Tintwistle Band.

Sunday 13 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Saffron Walden

Saturday 19 February • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4UH

Vacancies »

Ocean Brass

February 9 • Ocean Brass are looking for an experienced cornet player to take on the principal seat. We rehearse on Thursday evenings, under the directorship of Andy Wareham, at Banister Park Bowls Club in Southampton.

Watford Band

February 9 • Watford Band is looking for players. Do you play Bb Bass, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone or a Percussion? We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.

Watford Band

February 9 • Watford band is a fourth section band, looking for percussionists for the area contest on March the 20th at Stevenage. If you are a tuned percussionist or kit player please contact us. Visit our website www.watfordband.org.uk to learn more about us.

Pro Cards »

Martin Heartfield

GGSM, ARCM, PGCE
Conductor, Adjudicator, Educationalist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top