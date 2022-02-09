Tameside Whit Friday contests to return

The sound of brass bands will be heard around Tameside on Whit Friday once again.

It has been announced that after two years of brass band silence the towns and villages of Tameside will once again echo to the sound of Whit Friday competition on Friday June 10th.

Following a relaxation of covid restrictions, the Friends of Tameside Brass Band Contests will organise the historic events in 11 venues.

These have been confirmed as Broadoak, Carrbrook, Denton Cricket Club, Droylsden, Dukinfield Albion, Dukinfield Tame Valley, Heyrod, Hurst Village, Mossley, Stalybridge Labour Club and Stalybridge Celtic.

Volunteers

Supported by Tameside Council, the contests are organised by a dedicated group of volunteers across the borough. Bands will have to compete in at least six contests to have the chance of being crowned champions in their various sections.

Speaking about the decision, Cllr Leanne Feeley, Tameside Council's executive member for culture, said: "The Whit Friday contests started in Stalybridge in 1884 so I'm delighted they will be taking place once more in 2022. They are an integral part of our borough's heritage and I'm delighted the council will be renewing its support for them.

By offering the overall Tameside prizes we help brass bands of all levels while making sure our residents have the opportunity to see and hear some of the best brass bands in the country."

The towns and villages that make up Tameside will once again be resounding to the brilliant sound of brass this year and hopefully long into the future Adam Pickles

Advertisement

The real thing

Adam Pickles, Chairman of the Friends of Tameside Brass Band Contests, added: "We're pleased bring back the band contests. Foden's did an outstanding job with their online competitions but nothing compares with the real thing.

The past two years have been difficult and we're really grateful to have something to look forward to. The towns and villages that make up Tameside will once again be resounding to the brilliant sound of brass this year and hopefully long into the future."

Further updates

Further updates and information will be posted at www.whitfridaybrass.org as they develop.