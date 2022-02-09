                 

News

Scottish bands set for Perth challenges

48 bands are entered for the 2022 Scottish Championships in Perth in March.

Perth
  48 bands have entered the Scottish Championships in Perth

Wednesday, 09 February 2022

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced that 48 bands have entered the Scottish Championships which will take place in at Perth Concert Hall on the weekend of the 12th&13th March.

The event also acts as the qualification contest for the National Championships of Great Britain, with bands looking to secure their places at Cheltenham and London later in the year.

Saturday will see bands competing in the First, Second and Third Section, with the Fourth, 4b (non-contesting and youth) and Championship Sections the following day. The overall number of bands entered is just six down from the last pre-Covid contest held in 2020.

Delighted

SBBA Secretary Tom Allan told 4BR: "We're delighted to see so many bands participating in this year's event, especially when you consider everything they have been through during the past two years.

While we are slightly down on numbers from 2020, it's encouraging to note that bands seem keen to get back to contesting."

At present it is understood that a 1 meter distancing requirement for players will be in force on stage and in the warm-up room at the Perth Concert Hall.

Championship Section:
Sunday 13th March
Test piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith and Sheona Wade


Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cook)
Dalmellington (Erik Janssen)
Johnstone (Mark Good)
Kingdom Brass (Ian Porthouse)
Kirkintilloch Band (David Roberts)
Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Thomas Wyss)
Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)
the cooperation band (Russell Gray)
Unison Kinneil (Raymond Tennant)
Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)

First Section:
Saturday 12th March
Test piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vintner)
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith and Sheona Wade


Annan Town (Andrew Warriner)
Bathgate (Craig Anderson)
Bo'ness & Carriden (Charlie Farren)
Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)
Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
Dunaskin Doon (Paul Drury)
Granite City Brass (Bruce Wallace)
Lochgelly (Paul McKelvie OBE)
Newmains (Mike Marzella)
Newmilns & Galston (Mark James)

Second Section:
Saturday 12th March
Test piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)
Adjudicators: Sheona Wade and John Doyle


Broxburn & Livingston (Alaistair Gibson)
Campbeltown Brass (Stephanie Mitchell)
Clackmannan District (Ross Brotherston)
Irvine & Dreghorn (Lewis Bettles)
Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)
Perthshire Brass (George D Annan)
Renfrew Burgh (Steven Craig)
St David's Brass (John A Dickson)
St Ronan's Silver (Simon Railton)
Tullis Russell (Ray Munday)

Third Section:
Saturday 12th March
Test piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith and Helen Douthwaite


Arbroath (Audrey Bird)
Dysart Colliery (Kenneth Letham)
Kilmarnock Concert (Scott Walker)
Langholm Town (Chris Shanks)
Kirkton Brass Bathgate (Simon Railton)
Penicuik Silver (Douglas Anderson)
Selkirk Silver (Colin Kemp)
Shotts (Andrew Shaw)
Whitburn Heartlands (Stephen Duncan)

Fourth Section:
Sunday 13th March
Test piece: Argos (Stephan Hodel)
Adjudicators: John Doyle and Sandy Smith


Bon-Accord B (Jennifer Cook)
Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)
Coalburn Intermediate (David Fehilly)
Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald)
Hawick Saxhorn (Stuart Black)
Inverclyde (Joshua Parkhill)
MacTaggart Scott (George Cameron)
Peebles Burgh (David Robb)
Stranraer Brass (Angela Miller)

        

