Wednesday interview with Martin Winter

We catch up with the acclaimed Norwegian player, conductor, composer and arranger ahead of a special concert featuring the bands of Manger, Eikanger and Krohnengen at the Grieg Hall this weekend.

It's the Wednesday interview on 4BR and we head to Norway to speak to Martin Winter — an Englishman who has lived, worked and raised a wonderful family there since moving to the country in 2000.

Martin is of course a member of the trumpet section of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra which is based at the magnificent Grieg Hall.

He has also become one of the most influential and successful conductors, composers and arrangers in the Norwegian brass band movement — as well as keeping his brass band lip in with the likes of Eikanger, Manger and Bjorsvik Brass.

Grieg Hall concert

This weekend he would have been at the Grieg Hall to conduct and play at the Norwegian National Championships — but as the Cobid-19 rules and regulations have only just been lifted in the country the event was unfortunately cancelled for a second successive year.

However, there will be brass band music making heard at the hall on Saturday when three leading Hordaland bands — Krohnengen, Eikanger and Manger take to the stage to give concert performances, with Martin conducting Manger and playing with Eikanger.

Martin tells us about the event, what it means to Norwegian banding and how he's beginning to feel like an elder statesman now that his sons are joining him at rehearsals.