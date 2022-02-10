Cory to offer pre-Euro study opportunities

You can find out just what it takes to defend a European title from Philip Harper and Tom Hutchinson — just hours before they take the stage at Symphony Hall.

The defending European Champions Cory is offering a special day of study in the lead up to the defence of their title in Birmingham.

It will take place on Thursday 28th April at their bandroom in Ton Pentre — less than 48 hours before they perform at Symphony Hall.

It will start at 11.00am and end with the opportunity to sit in on the band's final rehearsal on the evening before they head to the event.

Harper and Hutchinson

Supported by Besson, it will give people the choice of either concentrating on the essential aspects of contest preparation with Musical Director Philip Harper, or with principal cornet Tom Hutchinson about the elements of player preparation.

Having enjoyed a full day of 'prep work' the delegates will be given the opportunity to see both Phil and Tom in action at the equally crucial final evening rehearsal before they head to Birmingham.

Keen offer

Speaking about the initiative, Philip Harper told 4BR: "This is the pinnacle contest for brass banding and we are delighted we are able to defend our title.

Tom and I are keen to offer this study day both to people travelling to the UK for the competition, as well as those who are generally interested in brass banding.

He added: "We know there is going to be demand from people wanting to know more about how we prepare for such an important event and to see how were approach the music, but we also wish to undertake the day with appropriate safety considerations too.

Please get in touch at this stage to express your interest in coming along interest with no required financial commitment. As the next few weeks pan out we will firm up all the arrangements and keep everyone informed."

The cost of the day is £150 which includes all tuition and materials as well as a fish and chip supper. All sessions will take place at the band's Ty Cory rehearsal home in Ton Pentre, Rhondda where people can also enjoy browsing the displays of memorabilia and artefacts.

Get in touch

Please express interest by emailing philip@coryband.com and stating whether they would prefer to sign up for the conducting or playing version of the day.

The day will take place on Thursday 28th April with study sessions from 11.00am until 6.00pm and then with the final rehearsal from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.