Getzen and Corry launches new retail link

Getzen Ireland Ltd is the new way to get your hands on the critically acclaimed American instruments.

Getzen
  Jonathan Corry has enjoyed a long association with the company

Thursday, 10 February 2022

        

A new venture has been launched between the respected conductor Dr Jonathan Corry and Getzen Musical Instruments.

Getzen Ireland Ltd is the only retail and wholesale distributor for Getzen instruments based in Ireland. The online shop allows customers to browse, pre-order and purchase instruments from the renowned maker.

Long term link

It follows a link that has been established over several years after Jonathan was appointed Director of Music for The Salvation Army in Chicago in 2016.

In the role he built up an excellent working relationship with the company leading him to select, purchase and recommend Getzen products to meet the needs of various musicians.

In 2019, he assisted with the initial testing of the critically acclaimed 800 DLX Eterna Cornet which has made a considerable impact within the US market. On return to Ireland in 2020, he has kept in close contact with Getzen and has now launched Getzen Ireland Ltd.

Any instrument from the entire Getzen catalogue can be ordered and purchased direct through Getzen Ireland Ltd.

Finest

Jonathan told 4BR: "Getzen strives to offer the finest instruments at an affordable price — a price that reflects American made quality and craftsmanship. 2021 has been filled with new instrument developments for Getzen that will be coming to Europe and the UK in 2022.

It will usher in a new era for Getzen and I hope it will provide the market place with a huge boost to customer choice."

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.getzenireland.com

        

