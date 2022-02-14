                 

News

Cross border battle lines drawn for Welsh Open title

13 bands will compete for the Welsh Open title in Newport next weekend — with the draw made for the action.

Welsh open
  There is plenty of silverware up for grabs at the contest.

Monday, 14 February 2022

        

Thirteen bands will line-up at the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre in Newport on Sunday 20th February for the 24th Welsh Open Contest.

Organised under the auspices of the South Wales Miners Eisteddfod, it sees a return for the popular event which traditionally marks the start of the domestic contesting season in Wales.

British Open link

The highest placed band not already taking part in the British Open Spring Festival series will qualify for entry to the Senior Trophy in May.

Covid-19 meant the cancellation of the 2021 event, whilst Fitlon Concert Brass who won the title in 2018, 2019 and 2020 has unfortunately withdrawn.

The adjudicator is Dr Robert Childs with the separate entertainment prize in the hands of David Francis who writes the popular 'Brass Notes' column which is syndicated to numerous regional newspapers throughout Wales.

The compere is David Hayward and the action starts at 11.00am, with a comfort break after band number 7.

4BR will be providing live comments coverage and images.

Draw:


1. Tylorstown (Gary Davies)
2. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
3. Forest of Dean Brass (Thomas Dunne)
4. City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond)
5. A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck)
6. Markham & District (Jayne Thomas)
7. SW Comms (Stephen Sykes)
8. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)
9. Filton Concert Brass (Withdrawn)
10. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)
11. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
12. BTM Band (Jeff Hutcherson)
13. Tongwynlais Temperance (Carl Saunders)
14. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)

Tickets and information:


Spectator tickets can be purchased either in advance or on the day in person from:
Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre, Kingsway, Newport. NP20 1HG

Box Office: 01633 656757

https://www.newportlive.co.uk/en/events/167c5c68-2772-ec11-80e5-00505601006a/

unreserved seating £9.00 + £1.00 booking fee

Spectators will need to read the venue guidance to ensure compliance.
Venue Covid Guidance: https://www.newportlive.co.uk/index.php?cID=466

        

