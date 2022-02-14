                 

News

Morley March contest set for return

The popular Morley March contest will return to the calendar in June.

March
  Its live marching at last at Morley...

Monday, 14 February 2022

        

There was good news for bands wishing to return to the open-air march contesting circuit this year with the announcement that the popular Morley March Contest will return to the calendar on Sunday 26th June.

Time and place

It will kick off at 12.30pm and will comprise a road march along the pedestrianised Morley Queen Street, followed by the playing of a hymn tune and contest march in the band arena outside the Town Hall.

The contest is open to all bands from Youth to Championship Section. All music is own choice.

Event organiser Geoff Fowler told 4BR: "Our contest has established itself as a prestigious event and any proceeds from the contest go to the Morley & District Lions, which has the support of the Mayor of Morley and the Morley Community Development Committee.

We are delighted to announce that the prize pot is £2000 with prizes available for 'Best' in every section' and a first prize of £600 along with a total of 15 cash prizes and trophies."

Further information:

For further information and to request an application to enter, please contact: morleymarch@gmail.com

        

