Youth back on track at Brass Band BlechKLANG

Youngsters from the Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG and the Junior Brass Band KLANGwelt have finally been able to enjoy getting back together.

The Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG and the Junior Brass Band KLANGwelt of the brass band association Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e. V. recently held an intensive joint rehearsal weekend following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The two junior formations of the Brass Band BlechKLANG organisation were able to work for two days under the direction of international conductors Andrea Hobson from South Africa and Nick Prince from England.

Long overdue

It saw a long overdue return to live tuition provision and mentoring, with Creative Director, Alexander Richter telling 4BR: "Our ethos is always to try and blend the musical with the social as we feel youngsters should develop individually in the group as players and train their social skills as individuals.

We were delighted to be able to return to do this in person."

We are delighted to hold this event again after such a long time and we hope it will herald a return to normality and more events such as this in the future Katrin Weber

Advertisement

Together

Over the weekend the players were able to perform and socialise together. The programme included extensive exercises, various ensemble and tutti rehearsals, new repertoire and team-building activities which included an end of the day campfire, cocoa and marshmallows.

Speaking about the success, Katrin Weber, Director of the KLANGwelt orchestra school, told 4BR: "We are delighted to hold this event again after such a long time and we hope it will herald a return to normality and more events such as this in the future."