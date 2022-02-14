                 

*
banner

News

Youth back on track at Brass Band BlechKLANG

Youngsters from the Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG and the Junior Brass Band KLANGwelt have finally been able to enjoy getting back together.

Blarchklang
  The youngsters enjoyed their first get together in nearly two years.

Monday, 14 February 2022

        

The Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG and the Junior Brass Band KLANGwelt of the brass band association Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e. V. recently held an intensive joint rehearsal weekend following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The two junior formations of the Brass Band BlechKLANG organisation were able to work for two days under the direction of international conductors Andrea Hobson from South Africa and Nick Prince from England.

Long overdue

It saw a long overdue return to live tuition provision and mentoring, with Creative Director, Alexander Richter telling 4BR: "Our ethos is always to try and blend the musical with the social as we feel youngsters should develop individually in the group as players and train their social skills as individuals.

We were delighted to be able to return to do this in person."

We are delighted to hold this event again after such a long time and we hope it will herald a return to normality and more events such as this in the futureKatrin Weber

Together

Over the weekend the players were able to perform and socialise together. The programme included extensive exercises, various ensemble and tutti rehearsals, new repertoire and team-building activities which included an end of the day campfire, cocoa and marshmallows.

Speaking about the success, Katrin Weber, Director of the KLANGwelt orchestra school, told 4BR: "We are delighted to hold this event again after such a long time and we hope it will herald a return to normality and more events such as this in the future."

        

TAGS: Brass Band BlechKLANG

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Skorpholm

Monday interview with Stein Skorpholm

February 14 • We catch up with the familiar voice of Norwegian banding to find out more about the importance of the concert held at the Grieghallen in Bergen on the weekend — and what it means for the future for its banding movement.

UniBrass

UniBrass returns to Camp

February 14 • The UniBrass Band Camp will return later this year — with the guarantee of having a great time.

Blarchklang

Youth back on track at Brass Band BlechKLANG

February 14 • Youngsters from the Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG and the Junior Brass Band KLANGwelt have finally been able to enjoy getting back together.

Douthwaite

Douthwaite to judge at Diggle

February 14 • Helen Douthwaite will adjudicate the Whit Friday contest action at Diggle this year.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - St George's Hall

Saturday 12 February • Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

Otley Brass Association - Valentine's Concert

Saturday 12 February • Fewston Church, Harrogate HG31SU

wantage silver band - Les Neish Tuba Artist

Saturday 12 February • The Beacon, Wantage OX12 9BX

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hepworth Band

Sunday 13 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. OL3 7EW

Glossop Old Band - Tintwistle Band.

Sunday 13 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

Golborne Brass

February 14 • We are currently recruiting 2ND TROMBONE & Bb BASS but any players of any brass band instruments of any level are very welcome. We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment.

Corby Silver Band

February 10 • Musical Director Vacancy - Corby Silver Band are looking to appoint an experienced Musical Director. We are a 4th section band located in North Northamptonshire aiming to return to the 3rd section. Rehearsals Monday & Wednesday evenings at 8-10pm.

Ocean Brass

February 9 • Ocean Brass are looking for an experienced cornet player to take on the principal seat. We rehearse on Thursday evenings, under the directorship of Andy Wareham, at Banister Park Bowls Club in Southampton.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top