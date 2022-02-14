UniBrass returns to Camp

The UniBrass Band Camp will return later this year — with the guarantee of having a great time.

Following the success of the inaugural UniBrass Band Camp in 2021, the UniBrass Foundation has announced its return in 2022.

Band Camp is a five-night brass band summer school specifically for those aged 18-25 or in higher education. It will run from Wednesday 24th to Monday 29th August, and will once again be hosted at Hesley Wood Scout Camp near Sheffield.

Guest tutors

Under the leadership of Musical Director David Thornton and a team of guest tutors, participants can expect to enjoy rehearsals, sectionals and workshops, alongside plenty of activities and socials.

Supporters can hear the National Universities Brass Band in three performances throughout the week, including a closing concert at Sheffield Cathedral. More details of performances will be released soon.

This year there are 50 brass spaces available with a balance between sections, and 5 percussion spaces. There's no requirement to be at university to attend either — anyone in the age range is welcome.

Bookings open

Participants have a choice of accommodation options, either a bunkhouse dormitory (£200) or camping (£175). Most meals will be included in the price. Those who choose to camp must remember to bring their own tent and camping gear!

Booking is open now and closes at midnight on Sunday 24th July or when all spaces are filled. Groups are welcomed, but everyone must book individually.

For more information and to sign up visit www.unibrass.co.uk/bandcamp