Monday interview with Stein Skorpholm

We catch up with the familiar voice of Norwegian banding to find out more about the importance of the concert held at the Grieghallen in Bergen on the weekend — and what it means for the future for its banding movement.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Monday interview on 4BR and we are joined by fellow brass band presenter Stein Skorpholm — and the much respected writer, compere, podcaster and general font of musical knowledge in the Norwegian brass banding movement in particular.

Stein is also the master of ceremonies and compere at the European Brass Band Championships and a presenter on broadcasts from the Norwegian Nationals Championships which in normal times would have just taken place in Bergen.

It wasn't to be of course, but instead as we highlighted on 4BR, there was a special concert that featured the trio of local Hordaland bands of Krohnengen, Manger Musikklag and Eikanger Bjorsvik — compered by Stein.

Concert review:



https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/concerts/con727.asp