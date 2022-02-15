Report & Results: 2022 NEMBBA Contest

Collective boosts of Area confidence for bands after 18 contenders enjoy a contesting outing in South Normanton.

There was an encouraging boost to collective confidence at the Post Mill Centre in South Normanton on the weekend as 18 bands showcased their performance preparations ahead of the forthcoming Area Championships.

Positives

All will have taken a great deal of positives home with them after such a long and challenging period away from the contest stage, as adjudicator Martin Heartfield paid tribute to their efforts, as well as pin-pointing details which he felt needed to be worked on ahead Corby, Huddersfield and Stevenage.

Martin was joined for the day by Colum O'Shea, one of the trainees currently on the Association of Brass Band adjudicators training programme.

There was much to enjoy for both as well as the audience in each of the sections, with bands showing that they had certainly been working hard in overcoming the challenges of the stern qualification tests ahead.

Unite mark

The Championship Section title went to Unite the Union led Jonathan Beatty, as they showed that they will be keen to make a mark on their return to the top section at the Yorkshire Area in March.

Solo horn Melissa Maddison took the 'Best Horn' accolade, with the band stating on their Facebook page that they were now "looking forward to the next three weeks of rehearsals"as the performance had "given us a good platform to build on."

That progress should be further enhanced when they host a special test-piece preview night on Sunday 20th February alongside bands from each competing section at the Niagara Conference Centre in Sheffield (7.30pm).

There were also encouraging signs for two Midlands contenders, with Hucknall-Linby MC Brass and Newstead Brass putting in solid performances ahead of their Area challenges.

Section titles

Gilbert Vinter's classic 'Spectrum' brought colourful performances from a quartet of well match bands in the First Section, with victory eventually going to East of England Co-op conducted by Nigel Cooper. Principal cornet Georgina Haux-Wright took the 'Best Soloist' prize.

There was also a well matched field of contenders in the Second Section 'The Aeronauts' by Goff Richards brought plenty of spirited playing from the bands.

In the end it was Audley Brass who boosted their confidence most ahead of the Midlands Area as they carried on their extended run of fine form under Tom Hancock's baton. Euphonium player Mark Woodvine made it a day to remember as he claimed the 'Best Euphonium' prize and was also a recipient of a Long Service Award.

In the Third Section it was Long Eaton Silver Prize conducted by Sharon Stansfield who made the best cut of the Gordon Langford 'Facets of Glass' test-piece to claim the honours ahead of rivals.

Although Matlock was the only Fourth Section entrant, they produced a fine account of 'Argos' to show that they will be a band to listen out for at the Midlands Area at the end of the month.

Long Service awards

The results were interspersed with richly deserved Long Service Awards to members of local bands led by Ted Bradley of Long Eaton Silver Band who has given an incredible 75 years of dedicated service.

Graham Buckley (Shirebrook) and John Slater (Matlock) both received awards in recognition of 70 years of service from Association President, Marie Smith, whilst a further two awards were made to acknowledge 60 years, fifteen to mark half a century and seventeen to mark 25 years.

A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Sharon Stansfield for her ongoing commitment to teaching brass players.

The contest was pre-drawn with the results given after each section to assist bands in planning their day. The approach gained positive feedback from attending bands for the event arranged by a new organising group from NEMBBA led by contest controller Robert Stansfield.

However, there was still a reminder of how precarious contest preparations still remain with one band having to withdraw on the eve of the contest due to several players having positive Covid-19 test results.

Results:

Championship Section:



Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)

1. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

2. Hucknall-Linby MC Brass (Paul Whyley)

3. Newstead Brass (Jim Davies)

Best Horn: Melissa Maddison (Unite the Union)

Best Soprano: Newstead Brass

First Section:



Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)

1. East of England Co-op (Nigel Cooper)

2. Oddfellows Brass (Ben Smith)

3. Old Silkstone (George Newbould)

4. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Graham Cardwell)

Best soloist: Georgina Haux-Wright (East of England Co-op)

Second Section:



The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)

1. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)

2. City of Coventry (David Nicholson)

3. Shirland MW (Lynden Cooper)

4. Leicester Co-op (Luke Pallister)

5. Shirebrook MW (Geoff Wood)

6. Dronfield Genquip (Adrian Wood)

Best Euphonium: Audley Brass

Third Section:



Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)

1. Long Eaton Silver Prize (Sharon Stansfield)

2. Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)

3. Ireland Colliery (Richard Windle)

4. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)

Fourth Section:



Argos (Stephen Hodel)

1. Matlock (Chris Banks)



Other awards.

Youngest Player in Third and Fourth Section: Newhall