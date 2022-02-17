Crofton opt out of Yorkshire Area

                 

Crofton Silver Band has taken the unanimous decision not to compete in the top section contest at the Yorkshire Area this year.

Thursday, 17 February 2022

        

Crofton Silver Band has taken the decision not to compete at the Yorkshire Regional Championships next month.

Unanimous

According to the band, the unanimous decision not to take part in the Championship Section contest in Huddersfield is primarily due to the impending birth of Musical Director, Dean Jones and his wife, Laura's first child.

They also stated that also underpinning the decision move recent challenges posed by a series of positive Covid-19 tests in the band, along with the departure of soprano player, Graham Drury.

Integral part

Chairman, Roger Hine told 4BR: "We took the unanimous decision because of all three factors, but our main concern was that we did not want to cause any upset to Dean and Laura with their baby due just days before the contest.

They have both been such an integral part of our amazing success over recent years that we didn't feel it would be right to go on stage without them."

Special

In response MD Dean Jones said: "It's really touching that the band should put my family before playing at the Areas.

It's things like this that make Crofton Band so special, especially as the band has endured a rough time during the Covid emergency with our rehearsal rooms unavailable for so long and then a chaotic string of covid-related challenges."

They have both been such an integral part of our amazing success over recent years that we didn't feel it would be right to go on stage without themCrofton Silver Band

Spring Festival return

Dean revealed that following his paternal leave he will return to lead Crofton in the preparations towards its first appearance at the British Open Spring Festival in May.

He added: "Our qualification for the Senior Trophy came back in 2020 (above) so it's something we are all looking forward too.

It's a massive achievement to claim a place at such an iconic contest and we will be doing our absolute best to make sure we do well as we look forward to our 150th year celebrations in 2023."

        

