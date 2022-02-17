                 

Thursday interview with Luc Vertommen

We catch up with the Belgian conductor who has just led Haut-de-France to retain their French National title and book their place at the 2023 European Championships in Malmo.

Luc Vertommen
  Luc has now led the band to the French title on four occassions.

Thursday, 17 February 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Thursday interview on 4BR and we are joined by conductor Luc Vertommen, who has just led Haut-de-France Brass Band to the French National title.

The band claimed the honour for a seventh time in thrilling fashion at the Theatre Charles Dullin in Le Grand-Quevilly in Normandy.

As a result they will represent the nation at the 2023 European Championships in Malmo in Sweden — although they also of course head to Birmingham to represent the nation at the 2022 event in a couple of months time.

Luc talks about the success — his fourth with the band — and what it means to a busy band who will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

        

