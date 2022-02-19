Baker to be impressed at Delph

Leigh Baker will be the judge to impress at the Delph Whit Friday contest this year.

The Delph Whit Friday contest has announced that the experienced Leigh Baker will adjudicate its bands this year.

The highly respected player, composer, arranger and conductor is well known in the banding world and has performed at the Whit Friday event over many years.

Credentials

His banding credentials include a long and successful tenure with Brighouse & Rastrick Band whilst he has also led numerous other bands to success with the baton.

His prolific composing and arranging work has gained widespread critically acclaim and awards.

Leigh is also proud to front Terrier Brass, the official band of Huddersfield Town FC and has adjudicated at a number of major contesting events. He is a member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Delighted

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to have secured Leigh for the contest on what promises to be a wonderful, and we hope, very busy day of contesting at what is regarded as one of the premiere venues on the famous Whit Friday circuit."