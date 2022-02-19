                 

*
banner

News

Baker to be impressed at Delph

Leigh Baker will be the judge to impress at the Delph Whit Friday contest this year.

Baker
  Leigh Baker will be the Whit Friday judge to impress at Delph

Saturday, 19 February 2022

        

The Delph Whit Friday contest has announced that the experienced Leigh Baker will adjudicate its bands this year.

The highly respected player, composer, arranger and conductor is well known in the banding world and has performed at the Whit Friday event over many years.

Credentials

His banding credentials include a long and successful tenure with Brighouse & Rastrick Band whilst he has also led numerous other bands to success with the baton.

His prolific composing and arranging work has gained widespread critically acclaim and awards.

Leigh is also proud to front Terrier Brass, the official band of Huddersfield Town FC and has adjudicated at a number of major contesting events. He is a member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

Delighted

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to have secured Leigh for the contest on what promises to be a wonderful, and we hope, very busy day of contesting at what is regarded as one of the premiere venues on the famous Whit Friday circuit."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wessex

Wessex Summer School to return

February 19 • The oldest brass band summer school will return later this year — and you can be a part of it.

Midlands

Midlands contenders set for Corby Area tests

February 19 • A new venue will welcome the Midlands Regional Championships over the next two weekends.

Onyx

Plenty of JAM to be spread

February 19 • There will be seven new works for brass on show at the JAM concert season opener in London next month.

Langholm

A lifetime's passion...

February 19 • David Calvert has just notched up 70 years of dedicated service to Langholm Band in Scotland.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Saffron Walden

Saturday 19 February • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4UH

Greenfield Brass Band - Greenfield Brass Band withThe Pennine Singers

Saturday 19 February • Friezland Church, Church Road, Greenfield, Oldham OL3 7LG

Glossop Old Band - ADAMSON MILITARY BAND

Sunday 20 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - Doncaster Minster

Saturday 26 February • Church Street, Doncaster, DN1 1RD

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Vacancies »

Glossop Old Band

February 19 • Following the Midlands Area Contest, the band require to recruit a Principal Cornet, a Front row Cornet, Solo Trombone and Kit Percussionist.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 18 • The band requires a ** BARITONE / EUPHONIUM PLAYER ** for the London & Southern Counties Regional Contest on Sunday 20th March 2022. The band will be competing in the third section on Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass'.

Mid-Rhondda Band

February 18 • Mid Rhondda (Second Section) has an immediate vacancy for a kit player. Excellent attendance at our rehearsals which are held on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy CF40 1AT

Pro Cards »

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top