A lifetime's passion...

David Calvert has just notched up 70 years of dedicated service to Langholm Band in Scotland.

Photographer Lorne Campbell continues to provide the mainstream media with memorable images of the brass banding movement.

His latest batch were taken of 82 year old cornet player David Calvert who has just celebrated an incredible 70 years of dedicated service to Langholm Band based on the River Esk in Dumfriesshire, Scotland.

Lifetime passion

The retired joiner joined the band aged 12 on the very day King George VI died in February 1952 and The Queen began her reign.

He told Lorne: "The band has been a lifetime passion and I'll keep playing as long as I can. There are four other members of my family in the band. Brass bands are in our blood."

The band itself can also celebrate longevity having been formed in 1815 in the small town which has a population of just over 2,000.

Interview

To hear David talking about his brass banding life, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vrOzi2pyOE

Picture copyright: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

