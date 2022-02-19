Wessex Summer School to return

The oldest brass band summer school will return later this year — and you can be a part of it.

The popular Wessex Brass Band Summer School will return this year.

The course will take place at Sturminster Newton High School from Monday 1st to Saturday 6th August, with an end of course concert to be held at The Exchange, in Sturminster Newton on the final day of the course.

It will mark the 51st occasion that the course will be run — and will feature mentorship and tutoring for brass, training and wind band players.

Inspirational leadership

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The course will run under the inspirational leadership of Foden's Musical Director Michael Fowles, supported by our fantastic team of tutors and support staff, who will be there to guide our delegates through the week."

In the coming weeks the course will be releasing details of tutorial staff, music and additional information.





Book place

To book your place, go to: www.wessexband.com