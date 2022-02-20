Report & Result: 2022 Welsh Open Championship

Pontardulais claim the cross border entertainment honours and a Spring Festival place in Blackpool with victory in Newport.

Contesting made an encouraging return in Wales on the weekend with a keen cross border entertainment battle at the Welsh Open Entertainment Championship in Newport.

After two years of Covid-19 challenges, the squall of rain that blew across the River Usk throughout the day was never going to put off a supportive audience who also made their way in numbers to the Riverfront Theatre.

It provided a welcoming haven from the elements as 13 contenders provided an eclectic mix of ideas and inspirations to try and claim the CISWO Challenge Trophy and £1,000 first prize, as well as the chance to secure an invitation to the British Open Spring Festival in May.

Bont victory

In the end it was Pontardulais Town led by Matthew Jenkins (regular MD Paul Jenkins was pressed into action as their trombone soloist due to a Covid illness) who left with the championship title silverware, cash, 'Best Horn Section' accolade and the ticket to Blackpool to their name.

As the final band of the day they secured victory with a fun packed 'West Wales Fantasy' set — a cleverly 'borrowed' library book tale of trolls, snakes and gingerbread houses, with a supporting cast of nursery rhyme characters topped off with a Welsh/Japanese/Chinese dragon.

Helped by their own 'Jackanory' narrator, it was light and engaging, but also backed by the type of secure execution and thoughtful appreciation of performance "structures" that adjudicator Dr Robert Childs stated he was looking for on the day.

As with all good fairy tales it gave the band from 'The Bont' just off the western tip of the M4 motorway a 'happy ever after' ending — although it was one not many of even their most ardent supporters perhaps quite saw coming.

Essential structures

However, as Dr Childs explained in his pertinent pre-results address, those 'structures' meant good intonation, appropriate dynamic and ensemble balances, controlled technique, and a pinch of 'X factor' that made the "hairs on the neck stand on end" to bring it all together.

"If intonation wasn't mentioned on your adjudication remarks, then that was one of the main reasons some bands did well today," he said. "Some failed to realise their potential as MDs lost clarity through dynamics that were too loud and tempos that were too fast."

He added: "Some may be surprised where they came today. I did look at the overall package of how the programmes were put together, but it was the quality of the playing that I was looking at closely. Those who had the structures in place did well."

Little space between

He revealed that there was little to choose between the top two prize-winners, with City of Cardiff (M1)'s 'Mission Space' set eventually ending a point behind.

Played with verve and confidence under MD Christopher Bond (especially flugel soloist Cerys Mair Hughes and 'Best Cornet', Becky Cale) it set the impressive early marker, with just a somewhat dated finale with the music from the film 'ET' allowing room for a rival to pinch a splash down victory.

However, they did secure an overall prize pot of £800 thanks to their 'Most Entertaining Stage Presentation' which made the biggest impression on the sperate entertainment judge, David Francis, who writes a weekly brass band column in local and regional newspapers.

His remarks certainly raised a few eyebrows as well as debate, as he told the audience that he had been, "rather disappointed in what I call entertainment".

The use of multi-media videos "was sometimes a nuisance", he said, whilst "walking around the stage added little to performances" where he felt "the music should speak for itself", if, "we are to create audiences to listen to us perform".

Strengths

Tongwynlais Temperance's contrasting set of items under Carl Saunders finished third — the MD thoughtfully picking pieces that played to the strengths of his ensemble as well as the 'Czardas' virtuosity of euphonium soloist Josh Dickens.

Behind them a confident Ebbw Valley showed that they will be a strong contender for potential First Section Area qualification honours as they finished fourth and picked up the £300 prize as the 'Highest Placed First Section Band' not in the prizes, whilst Brunel Brass was fifth.

Their outstanding percussion team, led by marimba and xylophone soloist Megan Landeg picked up the 'Best Percussion Section' prize in an energised programme set.

The final top -six place went to BTM, as they continued to showcase their solid progress under Jeff Hutcherson's direction, with Clint Miller taking the 4BR 'Best Soprano' prize for his overall contribution that included a bravura 'Live and Let Die' solo spot.

Talent and commendation

Elsewhere, the talented young cornet player Megan Newbury of SW Comms delighted the audience with her 'Best Soloist' award performance of 'The Paragon', as the welcome visitors from south Devon band ended seventh, whilst Noah Davis aged 11 certainly played his part in helping Tylorstown kick off the day with their high energy set off the number 1 draw.

Behind them came bands in various levels of post Covid-19 development, but all determined to move forward.

Understandably consistency of execution played its part, but as Dr Childs pointed out in his remarks, despite the challenges, "there was much more to commend today than to criticise".

With just the one band withdrawing before the contest, the Welsh Open organisers, led by hard working contest controller Dean Evans will have been delighted with their decision to bring the event to a new venue, once more supported by the South Wales Miners' Eisteddfod and valued sponsors.

Result:



Adjudicator: Dr Robert Childs

1. Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins): 184

2. City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond): 183

3. Tongwynlais Temperance (Carl Saunders): 181

4. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter): 180

5. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall): 178

6. BTM Band (Jeff Hutcherson): 176*

7. SW Comms (Stephen Sykes): 175

8. Tylorstown (Gary Davies): 173

9. Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts): 172

10. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths): 171

11. A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck): 170

12. Forest of Dean Brass (Thomas Dunne): 169

13. Markham & District (Jayne Thomas): 168

*1 point time penalty

Withdrawn: Filton Concert Brass

Invitation to British Open Spring Festival: Pontardulais Town

Highest Placed First Section Band not in prizes: Ebbw Valley

Most Entertaining Stage Presentation: City of Cardiff (M1)*

Best Soloist: Megan Newbury (cornet) — SW Comms

Best Cornet Player: Becky Cale — City of Cardiff (M1)

Best Soprano Player: Clint Miller (BTM)

Best Horn Section: Pontardulais Town

Best Percussion Section: Brunel Brass

Youngest Player: Noah Davies (aged 11) — Tylorstown

*Prize decided by adjudicator David Francis