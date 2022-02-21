                 

News

Friary announce new trombone lead

The experienced Neil Wharton has been appointed the new solo trombone at Friary Brass Band

Friary Brass Band
  Neil Wharton takes over from Isobel Daws

Monday, 21 February 2022

        

Friary Brass Band has announced the appointment of Neil Wharton as their new solo trombone.

The trombonist and Drum Major at The Band of the RAF Regiment will fill the role vacated by Isobel Daws who has joined the prestigious Karajan Academy, the graduate arm of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra.

Extensive experience

Neil brings extensive experience to the role, with successful spells with Reg Vardy, Sellers and Hepworth before joining the Royal Air Force in 2002 on euphonium. He later moved to trombone and having spent the majority of his career at The Band of the RAF College in Lincolnshire, he is now with The Band of the RAF Regiment.

In his spare time he competes in Olympic weightlifting and was English Masters champion in 2019. He's also admitted to being a long suffering Newcastle United fan.

Neil is a highly accomplished musician with an excellent history in banding. We're so pleased to welcome him to FriaryFriary Brass Band

Impressed

Speaking about his new move he said: "I'm only too aware that these are big shoes to fill. I've been so impressed with the level of commitment and standard of playing with Friary Brass and can't wait for the opportunities that it will bring."

In response, Friary Brass Chairman, Nigel Stevens added: "Neil is a highly accomplished musician with an excellent history in banding. We're so pleased to welcome him to Friary."

        

