                 

*
banner

News

Outreach performances trigger musical responses for Tredegar star

Tredegar euphonium star Yu-Han Yang has just enjoyed providing musical links to support the outreach work of the Musician's Company.

Yu Hang Yang
  The husband and wife team joined forces for the second concert.

Wednesday, 23 February 2022

        

Tredegar Band euphonium star Yu-Han Yang has just completed a short recital performance weekend thanks to the support of the Musician's Company.

As part of their musical outreach commitment to people who struggle to access live musical performances, Yu-Han was invited to give recitals for families who care for people with dementia.

Memory triggers

The concert at the Merton Dementia Hub saw the award winning performer link up with accompanist Joe Howson for a programme specially designed to trigger memories as well as interaction.

Yu-Han told 4BR: "It was a lovely event. We were made so welcome, and it was a real pleasure to perform to everyone. The response from the music was immediate and emotional. It showed the power of music is so many ways. It was wonderful."

In response, a spokesperson for the Merton Dementia Hub said: "We really thank the Musicians' Company for this great opportunity of having such talented musicians performing to our clients. Everyone loved it! It was a great afternoon."

Played all day

Yu-Hang also performed at St. George's Church in Beckenham where he was accompanied by his wife Hanami Oda. This time the programme also included 'Brillante' by Peter Graham, 'Devil's Duel' by Peter Meechan and 'Evelien' by Steven Verhelst amongst other extensive items.

Yu-Hang added: "This was a slightly different concert, and Hannah and I were so happy to be able to perform together. We could have played all day!

Once again we were made so welcome and the audience was very supportive and asked for a speedy return!"

It was a lovely event. We were made so welcome, and it was a real pleasure to perform to everyoneYu-Han Yang

Looking forward

The Besson artist is now looking forward to the Welsh Regional Championships with defending champion Tredegar as well as adding to his concert profile with performances at the RNCM in Manchester and at the University of Huddersfield.

He added: "I'm very grateful for the opportunities performing with Tredegar Band has given as well as teaching on-line which has now taken off."

Contact

To contact Yu-Hang about tailored on-line lessons go to: henceyang@gmail.com

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Getzen

Eterna choice for Royal Opera House star

February 23 • Daniel Newell is the latest high profile performer to choose to play on a Getzen instrument.

Yu Hang Yang

Outreach performances trigger musical responses for Tredegar star

February 23 • Tredegar euphonium star Yu-Han Yang has just enjoyed providing musical links to support the outreach work of the Musician's Company.

nybbgb

National Youth look to add to alumni numbers

February 23 • The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is looking to get in touch with as many past members as possible.

Howells

Final Cory bow for Howells

February 23 • The hugely respected tuba player has taken his final official bow with the world's number 1 ranked band.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - ADAMSON MILITARY BAND

Sunday 20 February • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 26 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Black Dyke Band - Doncaster Minster

Saturday 26 February • Church Street, Doncaster, DN1 1RD

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 27 February • The Core Theatre, Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Glossop Old Band - Stretford Band

Sunday 27 February • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

February 23 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band. Please come along for a blow and meet the players you are most welcome.

Forest of Dean Brass

February 23 • Do you fancy playing Spectrum at the West of England Areas in April? We are currently looking for a Front Row Cornet to complete our line-up. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday at our bandroom in Yorkley, Forest of Dean GL15 4T

The Shirley Band

February 21 • The Shirley Band (Midlands First Section, Musical Director: Tom Stoneman) has a vacancy for a Soprano Cornet. We rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings in Hockley Heath, Solihull, within 5 minutes of J4 of the M42 and J16 of the M40.

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top