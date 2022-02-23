Outreach performances trigger musical responses for Tredegar star

Tredegar euphonium star Yu-Han Yang has just enjoyed providing musical links to support the outreach work of the Musician's Company.

As part of their musical outreach commitment to people who struggle to access live musical performances, Yu-Han was invited to give recitals for families who care for people with dementia.

Memory triggers

The concert at the Merton Dementia Hub saw the award winning performer link up with accompanist Joe Howson for a programme specially designed to trigger memories as well as interaction.

Yu-Han told 4BR: "It was a lovely event. We were made so welcome, and it was a real pleasure to perform to everyone. The response from the music was immediate and emotional. It showed the power of music is so many ways. It was wonderful."

In response, a spokesperson for the Merton Dementia Hub said: "We really thank the Musicians' Company for this great opportunity of having such talented musicians performing to our clients. Everyone loved it! It was a great afternoon."

Played all day

Yu-Hang also performed at St. George's Church in Beckenham where he was accompanied by his wife Hanami Oda. This time the programme also included 'Brillante' by Peter Graham, 'Devil's Duel' by Peter Meechan and 'Evelien' by Steven Verhelst amongst other extensive items.

Yu-Hang added: "This was a slightly different concert, and Hannah and I were so happy to be able to perform together. We could have played all day!

Once again we were made so welcome and the audience was very supportive and asked for a speedy return!"

Looking forward

The Besson artist is now looking forward to the Welsh Regional Championships with defending champion Tredegar as well as adding to his concert profile with performances at the RNCM in Manchester and at the University of Huddersfield.

He added: "I'm very grateful for the opportunities performing with Tredegar Band has given as well as teaching on-line which has now taken off."

Contact

To contact Yu-Hang about tailored on-line lessons go to: henceyang@gmail.com