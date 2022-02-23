                 

News

Eterna choice for Royal Opera House star

Daniel Newell is the latest high profile performer to choose to play on a Getzen instrument.

Getzen
  Daniel Newell is the principal cornet player at the Royal Opera House in London

Wednesday, 23 February 2022

        

Getzen Ireland Ltd has announced that Daniel Newell, Principal Cornet of the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House is the latest high profile professional musician to choose Getzen as is instrument of choice.

New Eterna

Daniel will now perform on the new Getzen 800 Eterna DLX Cornet. Developed in recent years, the cornet has attracted widespread critical acclaim by performers for its tonal, intonation and build qualities which allows for great versatility within the professional playing environment.

Dan studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and before taking on his current role was a member of the London Symphony and London Philharmonic Orchestras.

Heard

He has been heard playing on over 200 films, television and video soundtracks including Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Love Actually to playing alongside the likes of Muse, Peter Gabriel, Florence and the Machine, Sam Smith and Sir Paul McCartney.

Dan is also the creator of Billy's Band — a world of musical adventure inspiring children and families to have fun making music.

        

