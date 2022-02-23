Wednesday interview with David Karran

We talk to David Karran — MD of Onchan Silver Band who will be travelling over from the Isle of Man to make their North West Regional Championship debuts on Sunday — some 85 years after they were first formed.

It's the Wednesday interview on 4BR and with the health of the banding nation very much under scrutiny in the coming weeks, its great to report on a band that will be making its Regional Championship debut this weekend — at the tender age of 85.

Not only that, but they will be making a trip over sea to take part in the Fourth Section at the North West Area Championships in Blackpool on Sunday — as Onchan Silver Band hails from the Isle of Man.

We talk to their MD, David Karran who returned home after 15 years away playing with the likes of Brighouse & Rastrick and City of Bradford, to the band he grew up in to start a new chapter in their history — and that first Area Championship appearance.



