Thursday interview with Duncan Beckley

We speak to Duncan Beckley after it was announced that he will be presented with the 2022 Mortimer Medal in recognition of his services to the brass band movement.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Thursday interview on 4BR and we are joined by conductor Duncan Beckley.

It follows the news that Duncan has been awarded the 2022 Mortimer Medal in recognition of his pioneering work in promoting social inclusion in the brass band movement both in youth music education and in adult education with outstanding work with community bands.

It's a wonderful and well deserved accolade — and one that also recognises the achievements of a career in the banding movement that harks back to his teenage years as a player and conductor — and which has now included 99 competition victories at every level — and which he hopes to add to for many more years to come.