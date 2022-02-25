Carlton Main to preview Contest Music

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band will showcase their Contest Music preparation in a special open rehearsal.

In preparation for their appearance at this year's Yorkshire Regional Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall on Sunday 6th March, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band will be holding an open rehearsal on Wilfred Heaton's 'Contest Music'.

The band's most recent victories at the contest came in 2013 and 2015, whilst they were runner-up at the last contest held in 2020.

The event, led by Professional Conductor, Allan Withington, will take place at Minsthorpe Community College, Minsthorpe Lane (WF9 2UJ) on Friday 4th March starting at 8.00pm. Admission is free and doors open at 7.40pm.

