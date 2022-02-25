Black Dyke open doors on Contest Music

The defending champion will showcase its 'Contest Music' preparation ahead of its title defence.

In advance of their appearance at the upcoming Yorkshire Regional Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall on Sunday 6th March, Black Dyke Band will be holding an open rehearsal.

Open rehearsal

The defending champion will present their open rehearsal at Morley Town Hall at 8.00pm on Friday 4th March, where under the baton of Director of Music Prof. Nicholas Childs they will showcase their preparation on Wilfred Heaton's, 'Contest Music'.

Admission is free and doors open at 7.30pm and the rehearsal will start promptly at 8.00pm.

Though there will be no requirement for social distancing or negative Lateral Flow or PCR tests the band respectfully asks that people behave in a responsible and respectful way towards others who may be attending and to wear face coverings where appropriate.