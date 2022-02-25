National Youth Championships announce adjudicators

There is a youthful look to the adjudication teams at the National Youth Championships this year.

Brass Bands England has announced further details of its forthcoming National Youth Championships of Great Britain, which will be held on the 26th & 27th March at Corby Business Academy.

Judges

The event will comprise four sections: Championship, Intermediate, Elementary and Besson Prodige Debut, with an adjudication team on the Saturday of Alexandra Kenyon and John Barber, whilst Mark Bousie and Stephanie Binns will take on the responsibilities on the Sunday.

The event will be hosted by Dave Benson Philips, alongside long-standing compere David Hayward.

A BBE spokesperson told 4BR: "Brass Bands England is delighted to have established, talented members of the brass banding community oversee the results and ones who represent the next generation of leading brass musicians."

Tickets:

Tickets for the event can be purchased at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/222