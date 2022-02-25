                 

News

Friday interview with Mark Wilkinson

On the eve of the Regional Championships we talk to 2022 Iles Medal recipient, Mark Wilkinson of Foden's Band

ilkinson
  Mark Wilkinson has been associated with Foden's Band since 1992.

Friday, 25 February 2022

        

It's the Friday interview on 4BR and on the eve of the weekend of the Regional Championships we are joined by Mark Wilkinson — who as people will have read, is to be the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Iles Medal.

Since 1947 it has been presented by the Worshipful Company of Musicians to those who have made a significant contribution to the brass band movement, with Mark now following in a host of legendary footsteps.

He talks about the award and what it means to him and to the band he has become synonymous with.

Image: Courtesy copyright for 4BR from Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

        

TAGS: Foden's

