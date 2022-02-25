Midlands bands kick off Regional battles

The 2022 Regional Championships will kick off in Corby this weekend.

The first weekend of the Midlands Regional Championships will take place at The Core Theatre, Corby Cube in Corby on the weekend.

Bands in the Second and First Sections will look to claim their places at the Cheltenham National Finals on Saturday, whilst Sunday sees the Third and Championships Section contenders lock horns.

The Fourth Section takes place on Sunday 6th March.

Schedule:

Saturday 26th kicks off with the Second Section at 10.00am followed by the First Section later in the afternoon.

Sunday 27th will start with the Third Section at 10.00am, followed later in the day by the Championships Section.

Championship Section:



Test Piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)

Sunday 27th February

Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and David Hirst

Draw: 1.30pm

Commence: At conclusion of Third Section

Blidworth Welfare (John Roberts)

Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)

Desford Colliery (Michael Fowles)

Enderby (Stephen Phillips)

GUS (Chris Jeans)

Hucknall & Linby M.C. (Paul Whyley)

Jackfield (David Maplestone)

Jaguar Land Rover (Howard Evans)

Newstead Brass (Jim Davies)

Ratby Co-operative (Ian Porthouse)

Thoresby Colliery (Michael Howley)





First Section:



Test Piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)

Saturday 26th February

Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Chris King

Split Draws: 1.00pm and 3.00pm

Commence: At conclusion of Third Section

Bedworth Brass (Wayne Ruston)

Bilton Silver (Rugby) (Anthony Hodgetts)

Burbage (Buxton) (Steve Critchlow)

Carlton Brass (Tony Wilson)

Foss Dyke (David Dernley)

Glossop Old (David Ashworth)

Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)

Hathern (David Newman)

Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)

Langley (Cliff Parker)

Oddfellows Brass (tbc)

Rolls Royce (Derby) (Graham Cardwell)

Rushden Town (Adele Sellers-Hudson)

Shirley (Tom Stoneman)

SPAL Sovereign Brass (Simon Jones)

Staffordshire (Craig Williams)





Second Section:



Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)

Saturday 26th February

Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Alan Duguid

Split Draws: 9.00am and 11.00am

Commence: 10.00am

Audley (Tom Hancock)

Avonbank (Colin Herbert)

City of Coventry (David Nicholson)

Cleobury Mortimer Concert (Matthew Ludford-King)

Harborough (Brad Turnbull)

Ibstock Brick Brass (Chris Banks)

Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) (Luke Pallister)

Market Rasen (Matt Leach)

Shirebrook MW Unison (Geoff Wood)

Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)

Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)

Wellington (Telford) (Stephen Rhodes)

Wigston (Rob Boulter)





Third Section:



Test Piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)

Sunday 27th February

Adjudicators: Chris King and Paul Norley

Split Draws: 9.00am and 11.00am

Commence: 10.00am

Arrow Valley Brass (Ashley Buxton)

Bakewell Silver (Ryan Stacey)

City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)

Cubbington Silver (Keiron Howe)

Daventry (Ken Ewer)

Ireland Colliery (Chesterfield) (Richard Windle)

Long Eaton Silver Prize (Ian McCormick)

Melton (Tony Rifugiato)

Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)

Pleasley Colliery Welfare (Geof Benson)

Ratby Co-operative Mid (Gary Perrin)

Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen)

Shipston Town (Howard Gibbs)

Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)

Towcester Studio (Peter Wain)