Last chord for Knapton and Littleport

The musical partnership between Littleport Brass and conductor Ian Knapton has come to an end.

In a statement made by Chairperson Sue Peacock, the London & Southern Counties Third Section band stated: "The band would like to publicly thank Ian for his hard work during his three and a half year tenure and wish him every success for his future ventures."

Surprise

However, the decision came as something of a surprise to the MD himself just three weeks before their appearance at the Stevenage contest. He told 4BR: "This has come as a massive shock to me and a lot of people.

I have put a lot of effort into this organisation over the last 3 years and to be dropped like this is very upsetting with only three weeks left to the Area after so much work already put in.

I wish my friends within the band all the best, but sadly the committee run the band and have the final say."

Success

During his tenure at the helm Ian led the band to podium finishes at the Bolsover Entertainment Contest in 2019 and 2021 as well as the Oxfordshire & District BBA contest in 2018, although they failed to make an impression at the Regional Championships on their sole appearance together in 2019.