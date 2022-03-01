BBE announces further Player and Artistic Development courses

The popular events run by Roger Webster, Paul Cosh and Philip Harper will be heading to Leicester in April — so make sure you book in for a great weekend of inspiration.

Brass Bands England has announced further details of their up coming Player Development and Artistic Development Courses to be led by Roger Webster and Paul Cosh, and Philip Harper respectively.

Player Development

The courses have already proven to be immensely popular, with Roger and Paul leading the next event in Leicester on Sunday 10th April.

The ethos of the event is to help improve the quality of your playing, and therefore improve the overall quality of your band performance.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/267

Artistic Development

Philip Harper will be leading his Artistic Development Day in Leicester on Saturday 9th April — so why not make it a 'double header'!

Philip will look to demystify the subject of Artistic Direction, exploring concert planning, collaboration, audience development and the nuts and bolts of running a successful rehearsal.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/268