Bugle to return after two year break

The famous West of England Bandsman's Festival held in Bugle in Cornwall is set to return after a two-year hiatus.

It will take place on Saturday June 18th and will be adjudicated by Besson cornet star Tom Hutchinson, who will be judging this attractive selection of Test Pieces.

Test pieces

The test pieces have been announced as follows:

Championship Section:

Test Piece: On Alderley Edge (Peter Graham)

March: The Wizard (George Allan)

First Section:

Test Piece: Purpose (Paul Sharman)

Hymn: Love Divine (Philip Wilby)

Second Section:

Test Piece: The Land of the Mountain and the Flood (Hamish MacCunn)

Hymn: Treskerby (Monty Pearce)

Third Section:

Test Piece: Napoleon on the Alps (Philip Harper)

Fourth Section:

Test Piece: A Royal Mile Suite (Alan Fernie)

Youth Section:

Own Choice Entertainment Programme (no longer than 15 minutes)

Training Section:

Own Choice (No longer than 10 minutes)

Contest details

In recognition of the difficulties of bringing a full band in the summer months, up to 5 substitute players may be used.

Full details can be found on the Festival Web Site: www.buglebandcontest.co.uk or contact the Promoter, Andrew Teague, 07980 869039.