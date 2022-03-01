                 

Newtown Contest set to return

The popular Newtown March & Open Air Contest will return in June in the heart of Wales.

Newtown
  Te contest is making a come back after two years

Tuesday, 01 March 2022

        

Following its Covid-19 enforced break, plans are now well in hand for the Newtown (Mid Wales) March & Open Air Contest to return on Sunday, 12th June in Newtown Hall Park in Wales.

The format of the event remains the same with a march along the town's High Street into the local park with a prize for deportment.

Bands will then play an own choice quick march, a hymn tune from the red 120 Hymn Book and one other entertainment piece.

The competition will be for bands graded in the Championship, First, Second, Third and Fourth Sections nationally, non-registered bands and youth and training bands.

There is generous prize money available, together with other awards and the popular
'massed bands' march item will be repeated again.

Entry details

Full details and entry forms are available to download online at
www.newtownsilverband.co.uk or by telephoning David Evans on 07702 173928

Final date for entries is 1st May.

        

