Damning report into reluctance of schools to report sexual abuse

Independent Inquiry states that residential music school and special schools found to have prioritised reputation over the protection of children from sexual abuse.

A Residential Schools Investigation report by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse has stated that it has identified, "many shortcomings and failings in current systems of protection, regulation and oversight which need to be addressed" to ensure schools are "places where children can be free from the threat and the fear of sexual abuse."

The Inquiry Panel of Prof Alexis Jay OBE, Prof Sir Malcolm Evans KCMG OBE, Ivor Frank and Drusilla Sharpling CBE have published their findings in what has been described as "a damning report."

It is based on evidence received by the Inquiry about incidents of child sexual abuse, harmful sexual behaviour between children and other safeguarding concerns which arose at 13 schools, as well as evidence about eight schools which are no longer operating.

Residential music schools and special schools

This included residential specialist music schools and residential special schools, where, for different reasons, pupils faced heightened risks of sexual abuse and where there had been numerous allegations and convictions of child sexual abuse.

The Inquiry's Executive Summary stated that; "Schools should be places of learning, where children are nurtured by trusted teachers and flourish in a secure environment", yet they found instances of the sexual abuse of children "that will shock and horrify".

It added that, "Some of those in positions of authority and responsibility have been held to account for their failures of leadership and governance in varying degrees, but many have not."

Chetham's School of Music

Examples included the case of Michael Brewer, the former director of music at Chetham's School of Music in Manchester, who was convicted of sexually abusing a former student when she was aged 14.

The victim, Frances Andrade, took her own life after giving evidence at his trial. This prompted other former pupils to come forward, with 47 alleged perpetrators reported to the police, 35 of whom were connected with the school.

Four were charged with criminal offences, including Christopher Ling who had abused eight young girls, often in the guise of 'rewards and punishments' at his home during tutorials, during music courses in school holidays and at the school itself.

Response

In response to the report's findings, Chetham's School of Music stated that; "It is a matter of deep and profound regret to Chetham's that former teachers at our school betrayed the trust placed in them in order to harm children, for which we are truly sorry."

They added that it, "...recognised its responsibility in safeguarding the rights of all children" and would continue to make sure that was the case."

Other specialist residential schools were also investigated and reported upon, including Hillside First School in Weston Super Mare, Stoney Dean Residential School in Buckinghamshire, Clifton College in Bristol, and the Purcell School, a specialist music school.

Power and influence

The report stated that in the case of the specialist music schools investigated they found that, "...the power and influence of often revered and influential music teachers made some pupils even more vulnerable to being sexually abused by them.

The reputations of both the musicians and the schools were often seen as more important than their victims and potential victims when allegations were made or concerns were raised."

In some cases, it was clear that protecting the reputation of the school was prioritised over the protection of children from sexual abuse — this is a recurring theme in very many of our reports Prof Alexi Jay OBE

Advertisement

Protecting reputation

Prof Alexis Jay stated: "Poor leadership frequently left staff unaware of how to respond to concerns about sexual abuse or too afraid of potential consequences to act.

In some cases, it was clear that protecting the reputation of the school was prioritised over the protection of children from sexual abuse — this is a recurring theme in very many of our reports."

Recommendations

The report has identified many shortcomings and failings in current systems of protection, regulation and oversight which need to be addressed, and makes recommendations to help remedy them — including the updating of inspection regimes which it stated in Wales had not been updated since 2003.

The Executive Summary ending by stating: "Despite 20 years of enhanced focus on safeguarding, schools are not as safe for children as they should be, and children's interests do not always come first when allegations or concerns of sexual abuse arise. This must change."

Executive Summary:



https://www.iicsa.org.uk/reports-recommendations/publications/investigation/residential-schools/executive-summary