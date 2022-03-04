                 

Wantage trio open up for Stevenage challenges

The three bands from the Wantage Band organisation will be showcasing their preparations for free this weekend.

Wantage
  The organisation will field three bands at the Area Championships.

Friday, 04 March 2022

        

Players from the Wantage Silver Band organisation will be making their final preparations over the next couple of weeks ahead of the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships on the weekend of March 19th & 20th.

Free

Ahead of the event, their three contesting bands are meeting at Didcot Civic Hall on Sunday 6th March (6.00pm) to showcase their progress — and are inviting people to come along and hear them play. Entry is free and no ticket is required.

Second Section Wantage Concert Brass will be performing 'The Aeronauts' with MD Neil Brownless, as the partnership looks to get off to a great start on their debut together. .

Fresh from their second place at the ODBBA Contest last weekend, Fourth Section Wantage Academy Brass led by Nikki Jones will be performing 'Argos' by Stephan Hodel.

Both of these bands will be receiving remarks from Paul Holland who will then take to the stage leading an open rehearsal with Wantage Band on Wilfred Heaton's Championship Section test-piece, 'Contest Music'.

        

