                 

*
banner

News

Mode for... free download offers support for Ukraine

Brass bands can show their support for the people of Ukraine with a free download of a traditional Ukrainian folk song.

Ukraine
  The free download of the music is made to show love and support

Friday, 04 March 2022

        

Mode forâ€¦ is showing its support for the people of Ukraine by making available for free an arrangement by Simon Kerwin of a traditional Ukrainian folk song entitled 'Plyve Kacha'.

Support

It is the company's repose to the humanitarian crisis in the country and it is hoped that bands will take opportunity to perform the music as a powerful sign of supportive solidarity.

Founder Tabby Kerwin told 4BR: "There is a real desire from people in the banding movement to support and show solidarity to others in their time of need, yet sometimes we don't know how to do this.

Music is so powerful and through brass bands playing this piece we can use music to show love and support."

Lament

'Plyve Kacha' translates as 'The duckling swims' and for generations of Ukrainians it has been a song warning of the risks of warfare.

It is a lament about a young soldier going off to fight in foreign wars and him having a dialogue with his mother about war and dying. The song re-found popularity in 2014 during the Crimean crisis. It was then featured in a poignant performance by singer Inna Ishchenko on the television programme 'The Voice of Ukraine'.

Tabby added: "It is a beautiful piece of music with a haunting melody, that really captures the essence of humanity.

Download

You can downloads the music for free at: www.modefor.co.uk and click on Publishing. It can be found in the Publishing catalogue under concert music.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Instruments

Friday interview with Paul Crump

March 4 • We catch up again with Paul Crump — Director of Newmoon Insurance Services for a quick update on the type of instrument insurance issues that may arise over the forthcoming Regional Championship weekends.

Frost

The touch of Frost returns to Grimey

March 4 • From Quincy Jones to Wilfred Heaton for Mark Frost as the trombone star heads to Yorkshire Area with Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Raunds

New resident takes up post at Raunds

March 4 • Melissa Brown has been appointed the new Resident Conductor at Raunds Temperance Band

Champions of Brass

Champions of Brass set for Spring flourish

March 4 • The Champions of Brass will spring into action again at Uppermill in May

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 4 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 6 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 6 March • St Alfege Church,. Greenwich Church St, . London SE10 9BJ SE10 9BJ

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Sunday 6 March • The Core Theatre , Corby Cube, Northants NN17 1QG

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

March 3 • We require Bb Bass Eb Bass Trombone and Bass Trombone. We have a sensible mix of concerts and contests during the forthcoming year. We are in Warks on the Stratford Oxford road on the borders of Gliucestershire and Oxfordshire and are Section 3 Midlands

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

March 2 • Avonbank requires an enthusiastic front and/or back row cornet player to join our lively and friendly band! We have a sensible and interesting summer programme planned and look forward to meeting the right person to complete our line-up. Get in touch!

Dobcross Silver Band

March 2 • Following our outstanding performance and subsequent qualification to the National Finals, we invite applications for the following.....Competent Eb BASS PLAYER, FRONT ROW CORNET PLAYER. Can you make a difference to this Hard Working, progressive band?

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top