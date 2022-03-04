Mode for... free download offers support for Ukraine

Brass bands can show their support for the people of Ukraine with a free download of a traditional Ukrainian folk song.

Mode forâ€¦ is showing its support for the people of Ukraine by making available for free an arrangement by Simon Kerwin of a traditional Ukrainian folk song entitled 'Plyve Kacha'.





Support

It is the company's repose to the humanitarian crisis in the country and it is hoped that bands will take opportunity to perform the music as a powerful sign of supportive solidarity.

Founder Tabby Kerwin told 4BR: "There is a real desire from people in the banding movement to support and show solidarity to others in their time of need, yet sometimes we don't know how to do this.

Music is so powerful and through brass bands playing this piece we can use music to show love and support."

Lament

'Plyve Kacha' translates as 'The duckling swims' and for generations of Ukrainians it has been a song warning of the risks of warfare.

It is a lament about a young soldier going off to fight in foreign wars and him having a dialogue with his mother about war and dying. The song re-found popularity in 2014 during the Crimean crisis. It was then featured in a poignant performance by singer Inna Ishchenko on the television programme 'The Voice of Ukraine'.

Tabby added: "It is a beautiful piece of music with a haunting melody, that really captures the essence of humanity.

Download

You can downloads the music for free at: www.modefor.co.uk and click on Publishing. It can be found in the Publishing catalogue under concert music.