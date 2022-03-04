New resident takes up post at Raunds

Melissa Brown has been appointed the new Resident Conductor at Raunds Temperance Band

After an audition process tucked in between podium finishes at the Butlin's and their recent appearance at the Midlands Regional contests, Raunds Temperance Band has appointed Melissa Brown as their new Resident Conductor.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Melissa will now team up with Musical Director and fellow trombone player, Jonathan Pippen, and her enthusiasm and attention to detail make her a fine addition to the team."

They added: "With some exciting events already in the calendar and promotion to the Second Section secured for 2023, the band is looking forward to going from strength to strength under this new partnership as we strive for continued success on both the concert and contest stages."