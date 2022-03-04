The touch of Frost returns to Grimey

From Quincy Jones to Wilfred Heaton for Mark Frost as the trombone star heads to Yorkshire Area with Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Bass trombone star Mark Frost will be making a return to the colours of Grimethorpe Colliery Band at the Yorkshire Regional Championships this weekend.

Regarded as perhaps the finest exponent of his instrument of his generation to come from the brass band movement, he has enjoyed a hugely successful professional playing career.

That has encompassed performing with many of the UKs leading orchestras to film sound tracks, preforming with the legendary Quincy Jones (above), Gladys Knight and Peter Gabriel, working with Paloma Faith and being the bass trombone player for Guy Barker and also Ronnie Scott's Big Band.

Frosty

'Frosty' made his name with a number of top brass bands, and has always enjoyed staying in touch with the movement after starting his playing with Barnsley Chronicle Band and studying at Salford University and the RNCM in Manchester.

He then went on to play for the likes of Brighouse & Rastrick, Black Dyke, Foden's, Brass Band of Battle Creek and Grimethorpe, with him now returning to 'Grimey' to don the famous jacket for his appearance at Huddersfield.

Nice to be back

He told 4BR: "It's always nice to be back in contest action. It's a very different atmosphere to playing say on a film track or backing a star on a concert stage, but I can tell you the pressure is just as intense!

I'm really looking forward to it though — especially on such a great piece of music like 'Contest Music'."