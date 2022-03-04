                 

News

Contest Music focus on Huddersfield this weekend

The music of Heaton, Vinter, Richards, Langford and Hodel will challenge the bands at the Yorkshire Regional Championships this weekend.

Yorkshire
  The Yorkshire Regional Championships take place this weekend in Huddersfield

Friday, 04 March 2022

        

Bands are putting their final preparations in place for their appearances at Huddersfield Town Hall this weekend for the Yorkshire Regional Championships.

Saturday will see the action kick off with the Second Section at 9.30am, followed by Third and Fourth Sections respectively. Two bands from each section will gain an invitation to compete at the National Finals in Cheltenham later in the year.

Sunday will start with the First Section at 9.30am (two bands to qualify), followed by the Championship Section battle at 3.00pm.

With Black Dyke pre-qualified for the Royal Albert Hall in October, two additional bands will join them there.

4BR will be there to bring you live coverage of the action as it unfolds.

Competing bands:


Championship Section:
Sunday 6th March
Test Piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)
Adjudicators: Christopher Wormald and Sheona Wade
Draw: 1.15pm
Commence: 3.00pm

1. Black Dyke (Prof. Nicholas J Childs)
2. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof. David King)
3. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)
4. City of Bradford (Jonathan Bates)
5. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks)
6. Grimethorpe Colliery (Dr. David Thornton)
7. Hammonds Band (Morgan Griffiths)
8. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Stanley Lippeat)
9. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)
10. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)
11. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)
12. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

First Section:
Sunday 6th March
Test Piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Andrea Price
Draw: 8.00am
Commence: 9.30am

1. Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea)
2. Drighlington (Neil Robinson)
3. Hade Edge (Jamie Smith)
4. Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns)
5. Horbury Victoria (Duncan Beckley)
6. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)
7. Lindley Band (Mike Golding)
8. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)
9. Old Silkstone (George Newbould)
10. Stannington Brass (Sam Fisher)
11. Strata Brass (Alex Webb)
12. South Yorkshire Police (John Davis)
13. Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)

Second Section:
Saturday 5th March
Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)
Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and Christopher Bond
Draw: 8.00am
Commence: 9.30am

1. Barnsley Brass (William Rushworth)
2. BD 1 Brass (Jonathan Bates)
3. Dronfield Genquip (Adam Wood)
4. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)
5. Kippax (Stephen Tighe)
6. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)
7. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)
8. Slaithwaite Band (Leigh Baker)
9. Wakefield Metropolitan (Frank Hoyland)
10. Wetherby & District Silver (Michael J. Cox)

Third Section:
Saturday 5th March
Test Piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)
Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Martin Heartfield
Draw: 11.45am
Commence:1.30pm approx

1. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)
2. Dinnington Colliery (Jonathan Beatty)
3. Garforth Brass (John Thompson)
4. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward)
5. Huddersfield & Ripponden Brass (Adam Bell)
6. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)
7. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)

Fourth Section:
Saturday 5th March
Test Piece: Argos (Stephan Hodel)
Adjudicators: Sheona Wade and Christopher Wormald
Draw: 3.15pm
Commence: 5.00pm approx

1. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)
2. Deepcar Brass (Gavin Brown)
3. Dodworth Colliery M.W (Prof. John Morahan)
4. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Adrian Woodhead)
5. Linthwaite (Matthew Pilcher)
6. Loxley Silver (Thomas Mercer)
7. Oughtibridge (Gavin Somerset)

        

