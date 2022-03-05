                 

News

Make your mark at the Finals with Musicwearetc

If you get the nod from the judges this weekend them make sure you get the perfect look for Cheltenham and London.

Saturday, 05 March 2022

        

Musicwearetc.co.uk has wished competitors at this weekend's Yorkshire and Midlands Regional Championship contests the very best of luck as they look to book their places at the National Finals in Cheltenham and London later this year.

And they are also remining the bands that do get the nod from the judges in the box, that they should make sure they act quickly to order special 'National Final 2022' polo shirts and hoodies all embroidered with your band logo to celebrate the fact — and to wear with pride when you appear there.

Great deal

MD Lloyd Shipp told 4BR: "Having enjoyed myself back at the Regional Championships already, I know just what its like to be able to look forward to a National Finals appearance later in the year.

We offer a great deal for bands and we know they all take so much pride in representing their organisation, village or town at Cheltenham and London — so we not do it in style. We are there to help — so make sure you get in touch."

Find out more


To find out more go to: https://musicwearetc.co.uk/

        

