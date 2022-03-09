Higham success despite storm conditions

Delegates recently enjoyed a fine weekend of brass tuition and inspiration at the Higham Hall Brass Band Course in Cumbria.

Despite having to battle through the aftermath of flood and wind damage caused by Storm Eunice, those attending the recent Higham Hall Brass Band Course certainly enjoyed their trip to Cumbria.

Fantastic weekend

It proved to be a fantastic weekend of brass band music making led by tutors Steve Mead, Andy Kershaw and Martyn Grisdale who expertly steered the delegates through challenging repertoire such as Philip Spark's 'Tallis Variations' as well as Steve Robson's evocative USA frontier inspired 'Pioneers Suite'.

The past two courses have proved so popular that the upcoming October 2022 course (14th-16th October) is already almost fully booked, with only places for cornets available.

Interested

Anyone interested in attending the next course should contact course director Martyn Grisdale at martyn@onlinetrumpetteacher.com