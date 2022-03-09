Brass Bands England Awards 2022 open for nominations

If there is someone or an organisation you feel should be getting recognition for their great works, then now's your chance to make your vote count.

Brass Bands England is looking for people to nominate individuals and organisations that have made an exceptional contribution to brass banding for consideration for their annual awards.

Celebrate

A spokesperson stated: "Be it through inspiring young people, tireless dedication, leading imaginative creative projects and collaborations, or bringing about positive social change. There is plenty to be celebrated."

The awarding panel will be made up of selected Brass Bands England trustees and senior staff, who will select a shortlist for each category.

Categories

Nominations are now being welcomed for the following categories:

Band Project of the Year Award

Social Impact Award

Innovation Award

Outstanding Contribution Award (over 18s and 18 and under)

Brian W Hicks Memorial Shield for Services to Youth

Lifetime Achievement Award

New Band Project of the Year Award

The new award is designed to recognise an organisation that initiated and delivered an original and successful project that has added value to its intended audience or participants, and has promoted banding, be it nationally or within their area.

Projects should have taken place between March 2021 and February 2022.

For this category, finalists will go to a public vote, providing the banding community and its audiences a chance to vote for their favourite project.

How can I make a nomination?

If you would like an organisation or individual to be recognised, or you'd like to nominate your band, please complete the online nomination form.

Further information about each award category can be found on the Brass Bands England Awards page.

The closing date for 2022 nominations is noon on 13 May 2022.